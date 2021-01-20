Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is claiming that her Twitter account has been temporarily restricted.
This comes after calls for her virtual ouster gained traction following the actress’ remarks against Saif Ali Khan’s new project ‘Tandav’, the controversial series streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
“Anti nationals are trending #SuspendKanganaRanaut … Please do, when they suspended Rangs I came and made their lives even more miserable. Now if they suspend me, I will exit virtual world and in real world will show you real Kangana Ranaut — the mother of all fathers #babbarsherni,” tweeted Ranaut on January 20.
Earlier she posted a tweet mentioning Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey: “Librus cried to their chacha @jack and got my account temporarily restricted.”
Trouble began brewing when Ranaut slammed ‘Tandav’ as “atrocious and objectionable”. She topped it up with a threat that she will rise again on Twitter as a ‘desh-bhakt’ (nationalist) and destroy those who are speaking up against her.
“Pehle Shanti phir kranti [first peace then war] ... Time to take their heads off,” read part of another tweet, which many pointed out was trying to incite violence and spread hate.
Ranaut has 3 million Twitter followers and is known for her abrasive social media personality.
She recently unveiled the poster of her upcoming film ‘Dhakkad’.