Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has added her voice to the conversation about the late Lata Mangeshkar not being included in the ‘In Memorium’ segment at the Grammys 2022, which was held on Sunday.
“We must take strong stands against any local awards who claim to be international and yet ignore and intentionally sideline legendary artists because of their race or ideologies... both Oscar and Grammy failed to give tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji... our media should totally boycott these biased local events who claim to be global awards...,” Ranaut wrote on her Instagram story.
She also wrote, “We should boycott these snooty western awards.”
The ‘In Memoriam’ segment of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards paid tribute to several late musical powerhouses including Stephen Sondheim and Taylor Hawkins. However, the late legendary singer Mangeshkar’s name was missing from the section.
Mangeshkar was also not included in the Oscars 2022 ‘In Memoriam’ segment last week. Several fans of the legendary singer expressed their disappointment on Twitter on Monday.
While Mangeshkar was not mentioned in the ‘In Memoriam’ segment, her name is mentioned in a comprehensive list featured on the Grammys website.
Last month, India’s late nightingale was featured in the British Academy Film and Television Awards’ (BAFTA) ‘In Memoriam’ segment.
Mangeshkar died on February 6 at the age of 92.