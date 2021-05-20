Jr NTR in the poster for 'RRR'. Image Credit: twitter.com/tarak9999

The makers of the much-talked-about magnum opus ‘RRR’ on Thursday unveiled a motion poster featuring Jr NTR on his birthday on May 20. This was in keeping with the film’s tradition of unveiling posters of the cast members on their birthdays — this included Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt,

‘Baahubali’ filmmaker SS Rajamouli took to Twitter and unveiled the complete look of Komaram Bheem, played by NTR.

“My Bheem has a heart of gold. But when he rebels, he stands strong and bold! Here’s @tarak9999 as the INTENSE #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie,” he wrote.

‘RRR’ is said to be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-Independence era and will be based on the lives of two freedom fighters — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It is being bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment.

Telugu superstar NTR turned 38 on May 20 and a day earlier asked well-wishers not to host any celebrations for his birthday due to the pandemic. The message on social media comes around a week after the ‘Aadi’ actor said he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“My dear fans, a big thank you to each and everyone of you. I have seen your messages, your videos, and your good wishes. Your prayers have kept me going and I am indebted to you all for this love. I am doing very good and I hope to test negative soon,” he said in the statement. “Every year, the affection shown by you on the occasion of my birthday is something I truly cherish. But in these challenging times, the biggest gift you can give me is to stay home and follow local lockdown rules.”

Apart from Jr NTR, ‘RRR’ also stars Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson.

The film was originally planned as a July 30, 2020 release. However, the unforeseen delays, including those caused by injuries suffered by Jr NTR and Ram Charan during production, forced the makers to push the release date. The coronavirus outbreak and lockdown again disrupted the production.

Finally, the shooting was resumed in October last year, and the movie is currently in production. ‘RRR’ is expected to release in multiple languages on October 13 this year.