Telugu actor Jr NTR on Monday revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he and his family are doing fine.
“I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry, I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe,” he tweeted.
The news of his diagnosis comes hours after it was announced that Telugu actor and news anchor T Narsimha Reddy died due to the novel coronavirus, which has swept through India in a deadly second wave killing hundreds of thousands of people and burdening an already weak health care system.
Other Telugu actors who have tested positive and since recovered in the recent past include Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun.
Jr NTR’s next movie is SS Rajamouli’s period drama ‘RRR’, which also stars Ram Charan and Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.
‘RRR’ is set against the backdrop of the independence era and centres around the life of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sita Ramaraju (Ram Charan). It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and other Indian languages.