‘Baahubali’ filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Friday released the first character poster of British actress Olivia Morris from his upcoming magnum opus ‘RRR’.
This comes on the occasion of Morris’s birthday.
“Wishing the talented and beautiful #Jennifer@OliviaMorris891 a very Happy Birthday. #RRRMovie #RRR,” tweeted RRR Movies.
The Rajamouli directorial also stars actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt.
‘RRR’ in the title of the film stands for ‘Rise Roar Revolt.’
Helmed by ‘Baahubali’ director Rajamouli and produced by DVV Danayya, the much-talked about film ‘RRR’ will release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on October 13 this year.