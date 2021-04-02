The makers of the movie ‘RRR’ unveiled a captivating motion poster featuring Ajay Devgn on the occasion of his birthday.
The ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ star took to Instagram and shared the poster.
“Load. Aim. Shoot. Thank you@ssrajamouli for envisioning me in such an exciting and powerful character,” he wrote.
Apart from Devgn, ‘RRR’ also stars Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan Jr NTR, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.
‘RRR’ is a period film and is based on two Indian freedom fighters — Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. It will be Bhatt’s first Telugu movie; however the big-budget flick will be also be made in Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. In the film, Bhatt has been reportedly paired opposite Ram Charan while Jr NTR will be romancing Morris.
The film was originally planned as a July 30, 2020 release. However, the unforeseen delays, including those caused by injuries suffered by Jr NTR and Ram Charan during production, forced the makers to push the release date. The coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown again disrupted the production.
Finally, the shooting was resumed in October last year, and the movie is currently in production. The much-talked-about film ‘RRR,’ will release in multiple languages on October 13 this year.
Apart from ‘RRR’, Devgn will also be seen in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. This film marks his on-screen reunion with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after two decades. The film stars Alia Bhatt in the lead.