Celebrity weddings are often expected to be large-scale affairs with numerous A-listers invited and pictures splashed all over the news. But that’s not always the case. Take, for example, Ariana Grande who married her beau Dalton Gomez in a private, secretive ceremony at her home in Montecito, California. The pair have dated for more than a year but have been quiet about their relationship — barring loved up social media posts. So it’s no surprise they were low-profile about their wedding as well. Here are other stars who opted for secretive marriage ceremonies where no paparazzi could ruin their special moment.
Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas: The ‘This is Us’ actor got hitched to his former ‘The Young and the Restless’ costar without much fanfare, according to People. Rumours they had gotten married started churning when they were spotted wearing wedding rings on the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet. Their marriage announcement a few months after Hartley’s divorce from ex-wife Chrishell Stause was signed off in February.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: The singer and ‘Game of Thrones’ actress got married in a fun-filled, surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in 2019 after attending the Billboard Music Awards. Fans first realised what was going on when DJ Diplo started a livestream from the ceremony, which featured an Elvis Presley impersonator as the officiant (of course!). Even though it wasn’t a grand affair, there were some celebrities present — country music duo Dan + Shay performed their song ‘Speechless’, while family members Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas and their respective wives Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas were there too.
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost: The ‘Avengers’ actress and comedian got married in an intimate ceremony in 2020. But what was noteworthy was how they announced it. Instead of breaking the news on their social media or through their representatives, the happy news was announced by food charity Meals on Wheels America. “We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following Covid-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC,” the organisation announced on Instagram post. “Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica.”
Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza: The British actor surprised fans by revealing — maybe by accident — in January that he tied the knot with novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza, whom he met in a coffee shop. Ahmed first let the news slip during an episode of Louis Theroux’s ‘Grounded’ podcast, when he said he was staying put in California since finishing a film there because his “wife’s family” is from the Bay Area. In a later interview he detailed what the ceremony was like. “We obviously kept it super intimate and socially distanced, hardly anyone there,” Ahmed said on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’. “We did it in a back yard, which was nice in lots of ways. And I think the nicest thing about it was you didn’t have 500 aunties hanging around you, pinching your cheeks.”
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn: Known for being as private as he is talented, Sheeran confirmed he had married long-time girlfriend Cherry Seaborn in passing during an interview. While speaking to broadcaster Charlamagne Tha God to promote his album ‘No 6 Collaborations Project,’ Sheeran talked about how he wrote the song ‘Remember the Name,’ which refers to “my wife.” The singer-songwriter said “I knew that we’d be married by the point that the song came out.” At the time, British media reported the pair wed before Christmas in front of about 40 friends and family.
Jay Z and Beyonce: The music power couple had heads turning when they first started dating around 2001. They seemed to confirm their relationship with the hit songs ‘‘03 Bonnie & Clyde’ and ‘Crazy in Love’, but were still ultra hush-hush about their relationship and let the pictures of them together do the talking. Then, they surprised the world when they got married in a secret ceremony on April 4, 2008.
Cardi B and Offset: This rapper couple have had many ups and downs in the public eye. But their marriage was a private one. News broke that they had tied the knot after a TMZ found a marriage certificate that showed that they had secretly married in September 2017, a month before Offset got down on one knee on stage while Cardi was performing.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth: This is one rocky love story that didn’t have a predictable ending. The singer and actor who had an on and off relationship for around 10 years got married in a private ceremony in December 2018. People only realised it was happening after videos of the ceremony emerged on Instagram. After days of speculation, Cyrus and Hemsworth admitted on social media they DID get married. However, they separated less than a year later and by January 2020 their divorce was finalised.
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz: No one would blame you if you didn’t know these two Hollywood stars were married. They have been pretty low-key about their relationship and their marriage was a private affair too. The actors reportedly started dating in 2010 when they starred together in the movie ‘Dream House’. In June 2011 they got married in a secret ceremony in New York with just four people in attendance — two of them were Weisz’s son and Craig’s daughter from previous relationships.
