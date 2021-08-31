Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar was a proud son as he shared the news that his mother Hiroo Johar, whom he is very close to, had gone through two “massive surgeries” in the recent past.
Karan, 49, posted a video of Hiroo in a wheelchair and praised her resilience.
“My Mother … My super hero! She has had two massive surgeries in the lockdown,” Karan captioned the post. “In the past 8 months… Her Spinal Fusion Surgery ( the brilliance of DR BHOJRAJ) and her right knee replacement ( the Genius of DR MANIAR ) She endured both surgeries with her indomitable spirit and a sense of humour.”
Karan lives with his mother Hiroo and his twin children Yash and Roohi in Mumbai. The ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ filmmaker often shares videos of his hilarious interactions with his mum, a film producer herself, and clips of her loving relationship with his son and daughter.
“She is nearly 79 but has the spirit and zest for life as a millennial does!” Karan added in his post. “I am so so proud of her …. I love you so much Mama! Your babies are waiting at a home with a cake and a song!”
Karan, whose father was Yash Johar, the late film producer and founder of founder Dharma Productions, has a number of movies in the pipeline as a co-producer — ‘Sooryavanshi’ starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif; and ‘Brahmastra’, featuring a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.