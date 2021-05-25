1 of 12
Bollywood bigwig Karan Johar turns 49 today and there’s no better time to get to know the director, who’s an ace at switching roles himself. He not only wears a filmmaker’s hat with ease but also that of a writer and a father. Here’s what you need to know about one of the most successful people in Bollywood.
Image Credit: Insta/karanjohar
Johar has played everything from film director to producer to screenwriter to actor and even a costume designer. He introduced himself to the public in ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’ in 1995 as the nerdy friend. Years later, he would play a villain in ‘Bombay Velvet’.
Image Credit: Karan Johar in a still from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.
Did you know: Johar has produced more than 50 movies to date.
Image Credit: Insta/karanjohar
When Johar decided on fatherhood, he became a father to twins, Roohi and Yash through surrogacy in 2017. While his son is of course named after his father, the famous moviemaker Yash Johar, Roohi is named after Karan’s mum Hiroo Johar. Roohi’s name is an anagram of his mum’s first name.
Image Credit: Insta/karanjohar
Johar is one sharp dresser. And he brings the drama – be it gold chains and glitter or dozens of sequins, this is someone you will notice even in a crowded room.
Image Credit: Insta/karanjohar
Johar’s ‘Koffee with Karan’ talk show was an instant hit in India for it had Bollywood gossip and drama and – sometimes – claws. It was on this segment that Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut accused him of nepotism.
Image Credit: Insta/karanjohar
He also hates being told what to do. So much so that when the All Indian Cine Workers Association banned working with Pakistani artists and was asked to reshoot his then upcoming movie, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, he refused. He had to pay a steep fine instead.
Image Credit: Insta/karanjohar
When he turned author, Johar kept his candid nature – his biography ‘An Unsuitable Boy’ delves into everything from his sexual orientation to his fallout with Kajol.
Image Credit: Insta/karanjohar
He’s got an eye for talent and has helped many people on the way to stardom. The latest star child on the block Shanaya Kapoor is part of a long line of actors Johar has worked on a debut with.
Image Credit: Insta/shanayakapoor02
Karan headed to Bandra for his 49th birthday celebrations and in attendance are several Bollywood A-listers, a star studded affair in Alibaug. According to media reports, to avoid crowding and to adhere to COVID regulation, the party will be over three days. Anushka Sharma wrote, "Happy birthday Karan. Wishing you love and happiness always (sic)."
Image Credit: Insta/karanjohar
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable picture with the birthday boy and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Kjo... I love You...(sic)."
Image Credit: Insta/kareenakapoorkhan
Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with Karan's Student of The Year 2, wrote, "Happy Birthday. You are simply the best (sic)."
Image Credit: Insta/ananyapanday