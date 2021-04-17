Celebrity fashion design Manish Malhotra just became the latest name in Bollywood to test positive for the coronavirus.
The 54-year-old designer to the stars confirmed the news on his social media accounts, while adding that he was in isolation at home and following medical orders.
“I have tested positive for COVID 19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Please stay safe & take care,” Malhotra posted on Instagram.
This is not his first brush with the virus, with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan testing positive for COVID-19 last month, a day after he walked the ramp for Malhotra’s fashion show with Kiara Advani. Both Malhotra and Advani had to reportedly get themselves tested at the time.
The second wave of the coronavirus has swept life wildfire across Bollywood, even as Maharashtra and India records a surge in cases.
Read more
In recent weeks, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Vikrant Massey, Bhumi Pednekar, Paresh Rawal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ranbir Kapoor, Govinda and others have tested positive. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and others were also infected with the virus.