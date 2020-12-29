Nearly a week after testing positive for the coronavirus, actress Rakul Preet Singh has finally tested negative.
The actress took to her Instagram stories on December 29 to share the news, posting: “Happy to share that I have tested negative for COVID-19. I am feeling absolutely fine. Thank you for all your wishes and love. Can’t wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity. PS: let’s be responsible, wear masks and take all precautions.”
The ‘De De Pyaar De’ star had earlier shared that she had isolated herself after learning she had tested positive and was feeling ‘fine’.
In recent weeks, several Bollywood stars have tested positive for the virus, including Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Neetu Kapoor and more. Earlier, Amitabh, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had been hospitalised after testing positive. Abhishek and Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya had also tested positive.
Singh, meanwhile, is expected to return shooting for ‘Mayday’, which sees her team up with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.