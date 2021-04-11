1 of 7
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, the ‘Bigg Boss 14’ couple, are on vacation in Dubai. The have taken the internet by storm with their outdoor appearances in the city.
Image Credit: Instagram
2 of 7
According to their Instagram posts, the couple appeared to enjoy a desert safari during their holiday in the UAE.
Image Credit: Insta/jasly_love7
3 of 7
Goni and Bhasin were BFF’s before joining the cast of 'Bigg Boss 14'. They ended up falling in love on the reality show, hosted by Salman Khan..
Image Credit: Insta/jasly_love7
4 of 7
Bhasin and Goni have been spotted spending quality time with each other by going on trips. A few months ago, the pair was seen vacationing in Kashmir amidst the snowy mountains. Above: Jasmin shared photos of herself where she is seen posing in a mall in Dubai. She captioned it: "In the mood to be cute and hustle (sic)."
Image Credit: Insta/jasly_love7
5 of 7
Although Ghasin was voted off 'Bigg Boss 14', Goni ended up being a top finalist. When the show ended, the couple was spotted on dates together. They even talked about plans to get married. Fans even gave them the nickname: #Jasly
Image Credit: Insta/jasly_love7
6 of 7
While Goni and Bhasin are soaking up the sunshine in Dubai, Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan are holidaying in Kashmir with a close friend. The pictures they posted in the snow will make you miss layering up.
Image Credit: Insta/saraalikhan95
7 of 7
One photo posted by Sara has her sitting on a snowmobile and another one she uploaded was with her and her brother Ibrahim.
Image Credit: Insta/saraalikhan95