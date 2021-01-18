Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s baritone voice, which was used to promote COVID-19 awareness through caller tunes, was removed following a public interest litigation filed in Delhi High Court.
His voice, which is distinct and recognised by millions around the globe, was used to disseminate awareness about COVID-19 precautions. But the PIL seeking his removal was based on the actor charging a hefty fee for lending his voice.
According to reports, the plea read: ‘The government of India has been paying fees for Amitabh Bachchan for chanting preventive measures on the caller ringtone whereas some famous corona warriors are willing to give their services for free and are ready to serve the nation’.
According to a report in Times Of India, the plea recently came before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh by the petitioner. Post the hearing, the bench said that with the removal of the actor’s voice from the caller tune, the plea has become unnecessary and disposed of the petition.
Bachchan, who has also battled COVID-19, had spoken about the norms to prevent the spread. He will soon be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s sci-fi spectacle ‘Brahmastra’.