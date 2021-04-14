On Wednesday, Alia took to her Instagram to post a beautiful picture, sharing with her million fans that she has defeated COVID-19.
The 'Student of The Year' starlet posted and shared an all-smiles sun-kissed picture with no make up look to inform her fans about the good news. Sporting a blue sweatshirt, and pink pyjamas posing in the garden while looking into the lens., Alia captioned the post, "the only time being negative is a good thing" and added flex muscle and dancing girl emoticons.
Many congratulated the actor on winning the battle against the novel coronavirus.
Alia Bhatt released a statement on Instagram after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. She wrote, "Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love & support. Please stay safe & take care (sic)."
The second wave of coronavirus has infected a lot of people and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising.
On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is scheduled to release on July 30. The actress also has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.