Gudi Padwa is a festival that marks the arrival of spring and the Maharashtrian New Year. The festival is celebrated by a different name across different communities in India. People in Kerala celebrate Vishu while Ugadi is the name given to the festival in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Today is also the start of Navratri one of the biggest and important Hindu festivals, while Baisakhi is being celebrated in Punjab. Chaitra Navratri falls during the spring season every year and is considered auspicious for the farming communities in the country. The special day starts off by raising the Gudi flag, eating plenty of sweets and drawing rangolis or coloured powdered art by Maharashtrians and Konkanis every year.
Image Credit: @KanganaTeam
Although, due to the pandemic, Gudi Padwa celebrations are expected to be a quiet affair this year. Bollywood celebs are still wishing their fans warm wishes. Up first, the ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to wish his fans. “Blessings of Waheguru, Mata Rani, Ganesh, Brahma and Allah on the same day,” wrote Bachchan. Many countries around the world are also marking the start of Ramadan.
Image Credit:
Dressed up in Maharashtrian style, presumably from her blockbuster movie 'Tanhaji', actress Kajol posted a stunning image of herself as she took to social media and wished her fans on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.
Image Credit: Insta/kajol
Taking to Twitter as well, 'Ram Setu' actor Akshay Kumar also wished his fans on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. He wrote "My best wishes to everyone for "Nav samvatsar- Vikram Samvat 2078. Happy Gudi Padwa, Samvatsar Padvo, Yugadi, Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Baisakhi, Naba Barsha, Bihu, Vishu, Puthandu, Cheiraoba, Pana Sankranti to all."
Image Credit: Twitter.com/akshaykumar
Wishing everyone on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Navratri, Kangana Ranaut wrote: "Wishing everyone happy #GudiPadwa #navratri #NewYear. This little devi picture that I am holding mother gave me when I left home, lost a lot but this stayed with me, I believe she looked after me,Navratris if you don’t know what to do, worship your mother and take her blessings."
Image Credit: @KanganaTeam
Extending greetings on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Baisakhi, Jacqueline Fernandez took to Twitter and wrote: "May this festive time bring in renewed positivity and abundance of happiness that you so rightly deserve. Make good memories with your families. Happy Gudi Padwa and Baisakhi."
Image Credit: instagram.com/jacquelinef143
New mum Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story and extended Baisakhi and Gudi Padwa wishes to fans. She urged everyone to stay indoors and safe.
Image Credit: Insta/anushkasharma
Bhumi Pednekar, who is currently under qurantine, also shared an all-smiles selfie dressed in a saree and sent Gudi Padwa greetings.
Image Credit: Insta/bhumipednekar
Actress Dia Mirza, who tied the knot to Vaibhav Rekhi in February this year and announced her first pregnancy after returning from her honeymoon posted o social media: "Wishing all good health, peace and joy Folded handsGreen heart #Navratri #GudiPadwa #Baisakhi #Ugadi #RamadanKareem #ChaitraNavratri #Bihu #ChaitraShuklaPratipada #Cheiraoba #Sheetal #Chetichand #Navreh"
Image Credit: Insta/diamirzaofficial
Ajay Devgn treated his fan special and shared the brand new poster from his much awaited movie 'RRR', tweeted: "My best wishes to all who are celebrating #GudiPadwa, #Baisakhi and #Ugadi." The poster sees Ram Charan and NTR amidst a sea of people, who are carrying them in their hands.
Image Credit: twitter/@ajaydevgn
Preity Zinta sent out greetings of the festive season on Twitter. She wrote: "May this festive season spread tons of happiness, joy, positivity and peace to all. Happy #Ugadi #GudiPadwa #Baisakhi #Vishu #Puthandu #Bihu #Navreh #PoilaBoishak #ChetiChand #Navratri."
Image Credit: