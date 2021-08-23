Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai to treat an injury on his right hand, according to reports.
His famous father Amitabh Bachchan and sister Shweta Bachchan were spotted by paparazzi outside the hospital. While the actor is yet to comment on his injury, however Abhishek was spotted wearing a sling with his right hand bandaged.
Earlier this week, the actor was seen at the airport bidding goodbye to his wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya, who were off to Madhya Pradesh to film director Mani Ratnam’s new movie. According to reports, Rai Bachchan will play a double role.
On the work front, Abhishek will be seen next in ‘Bob Biswas’, an off-shoot character from Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Kahaani’. He has also signed on ‘Dasvi’, in which he plays a politician.
He was last seen in ‘The Big Bull’ and in Anurag Basu’s whacky comedy ‘Ludo’.
His father Amitabh has his thriller ‘Chehre’ releasing in UAE cinemas on August 26.