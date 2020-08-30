The actor is seeing a comeback of sorts with ‘Class of ‘83’ and ‘Aashram’

Bobby Deol in Aashram Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Bobby Deol has been around in Hindi films for two and a half decades now. The 50-year-old actor, son of Bollywood icon Dharmendra, opened up on the raging nepotism debate saying mere family background can never let an actor survive in the cut-throat world of films, but hard work and talent can.

“Our work has to speak for us to survive in the industry. Everyone comes from a family, but only your family name cannot allow you to last 25 years in the industry. Our parents give us every best thing — education, upbringing, everything. When we grow up, a doctor wishes his child to become a doctor, and it is true for every industry,” the actor said.

Sunny Deol, Dharmendra and Bobby Deol Image Credit: IANS

“Whether a businessman, a media baron, or an industrialist, they all want their children to follow in their footsteps. My father being an actor wanted us to be an actors, too. There was an advantage initially, but that is it. There is a lone journey after that,” he further continued.

Comeback in mainstream

The actor has lately found good work on the web platform. After starring as a cop in the digitally-released film, ‘Class Of 83’, which is now streaming on Netflix, he now has the central role of a corrupt godman in Prakash Jha’s new web series, ‘Aashram’.

Class of 83 Image Credit: Netflix

“I have been trying to work with Prakashji since the time I started my career. He is a veteran, a National Award-winning filmmaker. So when I got a call from his office saying he wants to meet me, I was so excited! He narrated the story and told me, ‘I want you to play this character, will you?’” recalled Deol.

“For a few seconds, I was surprised because nobody had ever imagined I could pull off a character like this. It felt good and confident that a veteran filmmaker like Prakashji chose me to play a character like this. I just followed what he said, I followed the script,” Deol added.

Yamla Pagla Deewana Image Credit: Supplied

He gave further insight into the character, saying: “The story is based on our society where we have seen many characters like that in reality. There are people in every business who are conmen, who use people to benefit themselves. I also believe that there are bad and good sides to every human being. It makes us a good person when we suppress the bad in us.”

The MX Player show also features Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Anupriya Goenka, and Darshan Kumaar among others.

Bobby Deol in Race 3 Image Credit: Supploed

Deol has had a tough rise in Bollywood, delivering a few hits, including his debut film ‘Barsaat’, and ‘Gupt’. But the handful of hits were followed by a string of misses that included ‘Chor Machaye Shor’ and ‘Badaal’ and more.

He saw comebacks in the later years with the support of his family in films such as ‘Apne’ and the ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’ franchise.