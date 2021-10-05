Aryan Khan in a police van after his court session in Mumbai Image Credit: ANI

As news spread of Aryan Khan remaining in custody until October 7, more and more Bollywood celebrities and star wives came out in support of his parents, actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

The news of Aryan’s arrest also charged up Congress leader and Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor to come out in support of the famous family. “I am no fan of recreational drugs & haven’t ever tried any, but I am repelled by the ghoulish epicaricacy displayed by those now witch-hunting @iamsrk on his son’s arrest. Have some empathy, folks. The public glare is bad enough; no need to gleefully rub a 23yr old’s face in it.”

Tharoor wasn’t the only one to lament over the so-called witch hunt and trial by media. Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who is a close friend of Gauri, also took to her Instagram Story to show solidarity. “I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time, this situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood. It’s sad n unfair as he is a good kid. I stand by Gauri n Shahrukh,” she posted.

Singer Mika Singh, who has crooned tracks for Shah Rukh’s films also had something to say on the matter as he posted an image of a cruise ship from the same company that was at the centre the drug bust by the Narcotics Control Bureau where Aryan was a passenger. “Wow what a beautiful @CordeliaCruises I wish I could have visted. I heard lots people were there but I couldn’t see anyone els accept #AaryanKhan .. Itne bade cruse mei sirf aariyan hi ghoom raha tha kya.. hadd hai.. [on such a big cruise there was just Aryan roaming about? This is the limit] good morning have a wonderful day [sic],” posted Singh.

Earlier, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, actor-producer Pooja Bhatt and singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi came out in support of Aryan, with the latter writing: “Nothing harder for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all. For all those targetting #Bollywood remember all the #NCB raids on filmstars? Yes nothing was found and nothing was proved. #Bollywood gawking is a tamasha [entertainment]. Its the price of fame.”

Krishnamoorthi was Shah Rukh’s co-star in one of his first Bollywood films, ‘Kabhi Haan, Kabhi Naa’.

Bhatt, who also worked with Shah Rukh in the 1996 film ‘Chaahat’, posted: “I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass.”

Salman Khan spotted outside Shah Rukh Khan's home following the arrest of Aryan Khan

Earlier, actor Salman Khan and his sister Alvira Agnihotri visited Shah Rukh and Gauri’s home in Mumbai as news of Aryan’s arrest first broke on Sunday. Gauri’s close friends Seema Khan (wife of Salman’s younger brother Sohail Khan) and Maheep Kapoor (actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife), were also spotted at Mannat, Shah Rukh’s plush bungalow in Bandra.

A report by India Today claims that even as several other famous friends of Shah Rukh and Gauri have reached out to the couple, including actress Deepika Padukone, filmmaker Karan Johar and choreographer Farah Khan, the actor’s team has allegedly told people to hold off visiting for now as they work with Aryan’s lawyer to have their son come home.

After his day in court yesterday, the NCB was able to keep Aryan in custody until October 7, although they are seeking custody until October 11. According to a report by NDTV, the NCB claims an international cartel is apparently involved in this case and having Aryan in custody will help their case.

Aryan, 23, was among the eight people who were detained and interrogated over 22 hours on October 3 following a drug bust aboard a ship that was bound for Goa; Aryan and two others were formally arrested a day later. In its remand application, the NCB has stated that ‘shocking incriminating material has been found on his [Aryan’s] phone in the form of pictures’, which talks about ‘procuring in bulk for further distribution.’

In a statement to ETimes, NCB’s Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede also refuted claims of targeting Shah Rukh and his family following the arrest.

“We are not targeting anyone at all. We have nothing against him. We have arrested more than 300 people in the last 10 months. Out of those, at the most, there would be about 4 to 5 known people. How can you say that we are targeting anyone? Most of those arrested in the last one year are hard-core, drug related criminals,” he told the Indian daily.