Indian Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan attends the premiere of the Hindi film 'Bharat' in Mumbai on June 4, 2019.

Actor Arbaaz Khan, music composer Lalit Pandit and actress Kainaat Arora have launched Jeeoguru app, a streaming and entertainment platform, which will also provide new talent an opportunity to showcase their skills.

The app will soon launch a singing contest and beauty pageant.

“It is a great opportunity. Usually when you go for some talent contest, you put yourself through auditions, and you need to travel that increases you expenditure. Here you can just upload your videos. It will be judged and you could be called. It’s a fantastic facility,” said Khan.