Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Image Credit: Insta/anushkasharma

On a day when Bollywood celebrities and Indian cricketers were busy posting messages of gratitude for their mums on Mother’s Day, actress Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli used their social media platforms to thank all the frontline workers in India who are battling the COVID-19 second wave that has crippled the country.

Both Kohli and Sharma posted a video with pictures of doctors, healthcare workers in PPE kits, policemen and ambulances with a message of gratitude that read: ‘Thank You, A huge shoutout to all the frontliners working tirelessly day and night putting their lives at risk to save ours. India stands by you.’

In the accompanying caption, Sharma added: “We’d like to say a big thank you to all our healthcare and frontline workers, their dedication is truly inspiring. You continue to risk your lives for the nation, and for that, we are eternally grateful to you. You are the real heroes, for Virat and I, and for the nation. Thank you once again.”

Kohli had a similar message on his Instagram as well, writing: “I have nothing but gratitude for all the healthcare and frontline workers, they put their lives at risk to save ours, for this we are in awe of their spirit and dedication. I also want to thank all the people who came forward in such difficult times and helped each other in every possible way. India is grateful to have heroes like you.”

The couple recently announced a fundraiser, #InThisTogether, to help people cope with the COVID-19 crisis in India, donating Rs20 million for this initiative. The couple has already raised Rs36m for the cause and are hoping to raise nearly double of that amount for the cause. Working in collaboration with crowdfunding platform Ketto, Kohli and Sharm aim is to raise Rs70 million to help the country amid a deadly second wave of the pandemic that has seen the death toll cross 200,000.

“Virat and I have been hugely pained looking at the inexplicable suffering that people are going through and we hope that this fund will aid in our fight against the virus that we are all helplessly witnessing. We are praying for everyone’s safety. We hope that you join us in our prayers to save as many lives as possible because we are all in this together,” Sharma said in a video posted earlier.

The Indian skipper also added: “We are confident that people will come forward to support fellow countrymen in crisis. We are in this together and we shall overcome this.”

Many Bollywood celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and others have come forward to contribute in order to help aid people crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.