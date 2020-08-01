Amit Sadh, who has hit a hattrick with three big web releases under a month, says there are no small or big roles, just small thinking and big intentions.
“Something that I firmly believe is that it is the audience’s love and acceptance that makes something big,” Sadh tweeted. “I’m fortunate I’ve been able to connect with audiences/fans/viewers in a way I could never imagine. And for that a heartfelt thank you to each & every one of you. Let’s continue this ride. Lots of love.”
Sadh had three releases this weekend alone, including the Vidya Balan-starrer ‘Shakuntala Devi’ on Amazon Prime Video where he plays Ajay Kumar, husband to Devi’s daughter, Anupama. In the web series ‘Avrodh: The Siege Within’, he has the central role of Major Tango, an on-screen version of the real-life hero who spearheaded the mission.
That apart he also features in the Zee5-released film, ‘Yaara’.
And if that hasn’t been enough, Sadh also stole the thunder in ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’ earlier this month, on Amazon Prime Video with Abhishek Bachchan.
Sadh said feels blessed to be a part of the film ‘Shakuntala Devi’ and is in complete awe of Balan. Helmed and co-written by Anu Menon, the film is based on the life of the late Shakuntala Devi, who was widely revered as the human computer for her innate ability to make incredibly complex calculations within seconds.