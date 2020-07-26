1.2269738-3682696139
Actor Amit Sadh has warned of a fake Twitter account that is pretending to communicate to his fans on his behalf.

The account goes by the name of @Team_AmitSadh. The actor clarified he is not associated with any such account and directly communicates with fans from his own account.

“Hey u lovely people! There has been an overpouring of love from you all and I’m truly touched. But I request u all to not make accounts like @Team_AmitSadh as it misguides people. I want to clarify it’s not associated with me. I connect with my fans directly and will always!” Sadh tweeted.

The actor is generally quite active on Twitter and personally replies to messages from fans and followers.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in a web series based on the Uri surgical strike of September, 2016. Titled ‘Avrodh: The Siege Within’, the series casts Sadh in the role of Major Tango, an on-screen version of the real-life hero who spearheaded the mission.