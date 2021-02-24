The makers of the much-anticipated Alia Bhatt film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ on Wednesday announced the theatrical release date of the film. The movie, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will hit the big screens on July 30, 2021.
The ‘Student Of The Year’ actress hopped on to Instagram to share the release date of her film, along with an intriguing poster.
Dressed in a pastel green saree and will kohl-rimmed eyes, Bhatt strikes a powerful pose.
Bhatt captioned the post, “In cinemas 30th July, 2021.”
Based on the book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ written by S Hussain Zaidi, the film showcases the rise of Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch from Kathiawad.
Helmed by Bhansali, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ marks the first collaboration between him and Bhatt. This project will also see Bhansali Productions collaborating with Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited.