Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is over the moon after announcing her pregnancy, but she’s equally fed up with speculation that her career will take a back seat.

In Instagram stories posted on June 28, a day after Bhatt and husband Ranbir Kapoor revealed the happy news, the ‘Highway’ actress first thanked the public for their support.

“Overwhelmed with all the love! Have tried to read everyone’s messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment of our lives with all the love and blessings. Thank you to every single one of you,” she wrote along with a picture of Kapoor, whom she married on April 14.

Alia Bhatt used social media to thank her fans for their love and support Image Credit: instagram.com/aliaabhatt/

In a second post, the 29-year-old star shared a screenshot of claims made by an Indian entertainment news outlet saying that Kapoor would travel to the UK to bring her back to Mumbai, and that Bhatt would be “taking a rest” after she’s done filming for her projects.

Image Credit: Insta/ aliaabhatt

Bhatt didn’t mince words when she refuted the rumours.

“Meanwhile we still live in some peoples heads,” she wrote. “We still live in some patriarchal world fyi.”

She added: “Nothing has gotten delayed!!! No one needs to PICK anyone up. I am a woman not a parcel!!! I do not need to REST at all but good to know you’ll have doctors certification as well. This is 2022. Can we please get out of this [archaic] way of thinking! Now if you would excuse me... my shot is ready.”

It was earlier reported that Bhatt had travelled to the UK to film for upcoming Hollywood project ‘Heart of Stone,’ a Netflix movie that also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, and would be there until the end of August.

In September, she’s expected to shoot for the Farhan Akhtar-directed all-women road trip movie ‘Je Lee Zara’, also starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif. It’s a multi-location film that will be shot across India.