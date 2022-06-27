1 of 13
The stork is ready to pay a visit to Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who announced that they are expecting their first child.
Bhatt took to Instagram to make the announcement, with a picture of her getting an ultrasound with Kapoor and her staring at the screen. The image of the scan itself was covered by a heart emoji. In the accompanying post, Bhatt wrote: “Our baby ….. coming soon.”
Bhatt’s father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt also shared his joy over becoming a grandfather. “This is the most challenging role, which life is asking me to play, which is the role of a grandfather…It is a magical moment for the whole family. First of all, Alia has been a magical child since the beginning. She has amazed me with her extraordinary talent, which has displayed to herself and the world, and then the marriage with Ranbir, was a great, high moment, and I love the boy. He is an amazing kid,” Mahesh Bhatt told the Hindustan Times.
Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor also shared a comment with heart emojis, before taking to her own Instagram to share the news.
Bhatt’s mother, actress Soni Razdan added: “Congratulations Mama and Papa Lion,” referencing a the second image the young actress posted of a lion and lioness with their cub.
Neetu Kapoor seemed taken aback when she was congratulated by the paparazzi outside the sets of the reality show 'Dance Deewani Juniors' before responding that becoming a grandmother is always a great thing.
As soon as Bhatt shared the news online, the couple’s celebrity friends posted messages of congratulations for the expectant parents, with Karan Johar leading the charge. “Heart is bursting,” posted filmmaker Johar, who launched Bhatt into Bollywood with ‘Student of the Year’.
Kapoor's bestie, actress Anushka Sharma also had a special message for the couple: "Welcome to the club mommy & daddy."
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who herself became a mother this year, and will star with Bhatt in the upcoming 'Jee Le Zaraa' also had a message for the couple. "Congratulations honey!! Yaaaay! Can’t wait," she posted. Seen here with Katrina Kaif who is also a part of the same film.
After dating for five years, Bhatt and Kapoor were married in April of this year and have been busy with their respective film projects.
Bhatt flew to the UK last month where to film for the Netflix spy thriller ‘Heart of Stone’ that is expected to release on the streamer next year. The movie is being helmed by Tom Harper, with the script written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.
The actress, meanwhile, also has her plate full in Bollywood with the shoot of Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh, which will release on Valentine’s Day next year, along with ‘Darlings’, which is the first film to come out of her production house, Eternal Sunshine.
Bhatt, who recently completed a decade in Bollywood, will also appear with Kapoor in the upcoming ‘Brahmastra’, which is releasing on September 9.
