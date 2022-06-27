Looks like the stork is ready to pay a visit to Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are expecting their first child.

Bhatt took to Instagram to make the announcement, with a picture of her getting an ultrasound with Kapoor and her staring at the screen.

The image of the scan itself was covered by a heart emoji. In the accompanying post, Bhatt wrote: “Our baby ….. coming soon.”

After dating for five years, the couple were married in April of this year and have been busy with their respective film projects.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on their wedding day Image Credit: Insatgram.com/aliabhatt

As soon as Bhatt shared the news online, the couple’s celebrity friends posted messages of congratulations for the expectant parents.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in a picture shared by Karan Johar Image Credit: Instagram.com/karanjohar

“Heart is bursting,” posted filmmaker Johar, who launched Bhatt into Bollywood with ‘Student of the Year’.

Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor also shared a comment with heart emojis.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Image Credit: Instagram.com/riddhimakapoorsahni

Bhatt’s mother, actress Soni Razdan added: “Congratulations Mama and Papa Lion,” referencing a the second image the young actress posted of a lion and lioness with their cub.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh added: “Oh my my Congratulationssss.”

Bhatt flew to the UK last month where to film for the Netflix spy thriller 'Heart of Stone' that is expected to release on the streamer next year. The movie is being helmed by Tom Harper, with the script written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in 'Brahmastra' song Image Credit: Supplied

Bhatt, meanwhile, also has her plate full in Bollywood with the shoot of Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh, which will release on Valentine’s Day next year, along with ‘Darlings’, which is the first film to come out of her production house, Eternal Sunshine.

‘Darlings’, which is also a Netflix release, is being co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chilli Entertainment and also stars Shefali Shah as Bhatt’s on-screen mother.

Come September, and Bhatt she was also expected to start shooting for the Farhan Akhtar-directed ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, which is a multi-location film and is expected to be shot across India.