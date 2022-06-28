1 of 12
A string of celebrities is getting ready for a new role: Parenthood. From Alia Bhatt in Bollywood to Britney Spears in Hollywood, here’s a look at baby announcements from around the globe. Bhatt changed her instagram profile picture after pregnancy announcement.
Image Credit: Insta/ neetu54
2 of 12
Bhatt is in the news again, months after her ‘no-so-quiet’ intimate wedding to Ranbir Kapoor. This time around, she has more good news: she’s expecting a baby! The couple made the announcement via social media, for which they posted a photo from the doctor’s office, looking on at a sonogram. Bhatt captioned the image: “Our baby ….. coming soon.”
Image Credit: insta/sonirazdan
3 of 12
As baby news trended, paparazzi headed on the set of a talent show that Ranbir’s mum, Neetu Kapoor judges, on Monday Morning. She looked off-guard when congratulated. Apparently, she asked the cameraman why he was congratulating her and stumped when he said: “Dadi ban ne wali ho (you are going to be a grandmother).”
Image Credit: Insta/
4 of 12
Meanwhile, Bhatt’s mum posted images on social media later in the day as well, writing: “May your tribe increase.”
Image Credit: Insta/ sonirazdan
5 of 12
South Korean actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, who played one of the most beloved on-screen couples are expecting their first baby. 'Crash Landing on You' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the happy news with her fans. along with the picture of a meadow, she dropped a long note, stating, "How are you all doing? I'm doing well. Today, I would like to share with you some cautious and happy news. A new life has come to us. I'm still stunned, but I'm living day by day feeling the changes in my body amidst worries and excitement."
Image Credit: instagram.com/vast.ent
6 of 12
Nearly two years after welcoming their first child, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their second baby. The private couple rarely share updates on their relationship or parenthood, so a confirmation is not expected, according to reports. The couple started dating in 2016, officially became parents in July 2020 when Sophie gave birth to their baby girl Willa.
Image Credit: Insta/sophiet
7 of 12
Pop idol Britney Spears, through a cheeky Instagram post on Monday, announced she is pregnant with her third child, five months after a judge ended the controversial guardianship the pop icon said barred her from having more children. Her latest pregnancy is her first child with her partner Sam Asghari, a fitness trainer. "I got a pregnancy test... and uhhhhh well... I am having a baby," the 40-year-old said on Instagram with her fans and followers.
Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
8 of 12
In March, this year fashion-forward actress Sonam Kapoor declared to the world that she is expecting a baby soon with her doting husband, Anand Ahuja. “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you,” wrote Kapoor Ahuja along with images of her sporting a pregnancy glow. The mum-to-be Recently shared photos from her baby showe looking pretty in pink ..!
Image Credit: Insta/ sonamkapoor
9 of 12
Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria are expecting their seventh child. The yoga guru took to Instagram after a social media hiatus to share the happy news on March ‘“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall. We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise,” Hilaria wrote along with a cute video of her and Alec surrounded with their brood.
Image Credit: Insta//hilariabaldwin
11 of 12
‘This Is Us star’ actress and singer Mandy Moore has announced she is expecting her second child with her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith. "One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start... and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited," wrote Moore, 38, on Instagram. She added a photo of her son Gus wearing a shirt that says "big brother."
Image Credit: Insta/ mandymooremm
12 of 12
American actress Ashley Greene is pregnant with her and her husband Paul Khoury’s first baby. The “Twilight” actress’ rep told People on March 25, “The couple is over the moon with excitement about expecting their first child together.” Greene and Khoury, an Australian and Lebanese TV personality, have been married since 2018.
Image Credit: insta/ashleygreene