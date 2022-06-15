After a long wait, the trailer for Bollywood blockbuster ‘Brahmastra’ is finally out — and maybe being patient has paid off.

The impressive clip showcases the movie’s stellar cast that includes Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy, while promising a rich, CGI-filled adventure with a mythological twist.

In the ‘Brahmastra’ universe, there exists a secret society called the Brahmansh, comprising people who have control over elements such as water, air and fire. Kapoor plays Shiva, who is one of those people but is unaware of his powers.

According to the official trailer description, Shiva is “on the brink of an epic love, with a girl named... Isha. But their world is turned upside down, because Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmastra... and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet — the power of Fire. In this movie, we experience Shiva’s adventures as he journeys into the world of Astras and in turn, discovers his destiny as the divine hero of the universe.”

Kapoor and Bhatt share a natural chemistry in the movie, as they would have filmed it while dating, before getting married in a low-key ceremony in April.

Bachchan takes on a mentor role as Guru, who introduces Shiva to these divine powers and teaches him how to harness it.

With all superhero movies, there’s got to be a super villain. That’s where Roy steps in as Junoon.

‘Brahmastra — Part One: Shiva’ is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is part of a trilogy. The fantasy adventure flick, whose release has been delayed due to the pandemic, is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Speaking about the trailer, Mukerji said: “Marking the beginning of a new cinematic universe, ‘The Astraverse’, I believe Brahmastra is the kind of film that the country would feel really proud of. It touches on our roots; celebrates our rich culture and takes us forward with our technology. The film is proudly Indian and Imaginative and bringing together some of Pan-India’s most renowned names was a dream come true!”