A global pandemic can overwhelm even the most creative and gifted individuals, but celebrated chef, activist and filmmaker Vikas Khanna didn’t let the grim reality define his productivity.
“I even finished writing a huge novel ... There’s nothing called fiction, it’s all an imagination about what you going through. It was my way of protecting my mental health. There were so many people dependent on me ... The pandemic unleashed a domino effect on restaurants with deals falling through. I would be lying if I said it didn’t affect me, but I powered through it,” said Khanna in a sit-down interview with Gulf News at his signature family-friendly restaurant Kinara at JA Lake View Hotel in Dubai. He’s in the UAE this week to host a six-course dining experience for his patrons on June 11.
“I wrote my book ‘The Last Color’ when I was lowest in my life, I worked on getting a Michelin star when I was totally broke ... I used this isolation to my benefit and to reflect and write some of my life’s greatest literature,” said Khanna.
His debut feature film ‘The Last Color’ starring National Award-winning Indian actress Neena Gupta explored the plights of Indian widows. He isn’t done with the world of films either. In the next few days, he will roll out is new project to the world.
“It’s an exciting project. I can’t wait for you all to see it,” said Khanna
Read the full interview in Gulf News soon.