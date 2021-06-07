1 of 9
Even as the pandemic etches lines of despair in India, there are some who step up to help. Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is one such do-gooder who distributed food packets to those in need in Mumbai on Sunday.
Image Credit: ANI
When Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked to play Sita in a mythological saga, she reportedly asked for a Rs120 million pay cheque. Reports in Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying: “Kareena who usually asks for INR 6-8 crores for films has quoted a sum of INR 12 crores which have put the producers in a tizzy. In fact, right now, they are reconsidering their decision and in talks to take the film to a younger actress instead. But Kareena still remains the first choice.”
Image Credit: Insta/kareena_kapoors_world_fc
When ‘Balika Vadhu’ actor Vikrant Massey commented on fellow actor Yami Gautam's wedding picture he probably had no idea what a barrage of abuse he was in for. (In his post, Massey compared Gautam to self-styled god-woman Radhe Maa.) Kangana Ranaut lashed out at him in true form, writing: "kahan se nikla ye cockroach..lao meri chappal. (From where did this cockroach come. Someone get my slipper)." She added, alluding to the fact that they both hailed from Himchal Pradesh, "Himachali bride is the most gorgeous. Looks divine like a devi.”
Image Credit: Instagram/YamiGautam
Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is back in the spotlight with a stint in ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’, which will show on an Indian channel. In it, he plays an upper-class, outgoing young man in Pakistan. Dekhiye #ZindagiGulzarHai, starts 5th June, Sat, 12PM – 2PM, sirf #ZeeTV par. #FawadKhan #SanamSaeed (sic),” read Zee TV’s tweet.
Image Credit: Insta/fawadkhan81
‘Tiger 3’ makers are reportedly looking at a Rs80-90 million hit as heavy rain has caused set issues. The Salman Khan movie was to film in Mumbai.
Image Credit: Instagram/SalmanKhan
The teaser of ‘Haseen Dillruba’, which features Tapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, dropped promising an intense mystery thriller. The film was reportedly shot amid the pandemic and is now all set for an OTT release on Netflix on July 2.
Image Credit: Insta/taapsee
Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on Sunday, but the reason remains unknown.
Image Credit: Insta/Varinder Chawla
Nora Fatehi announced her new collaboration with international photographer Hassan Hajjaj. Sharing pictures from the shoot on her social media, Nora Fatehi said, "Had an amazing time shooting with the renowned international photographer/artist @hassanhajjaj_larache . Love his moroccan street heritage touch with a mix of pop culture vibes in all his work!"
Image Credit: Insta/norafatehi
Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her big digital debut with ‘The Family Man 2’ in which she a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a suicide mission. For the very physical role, she trained hard and did her own stunts. On Monday, she thanked her stunt coordinator Yannick Ben in a post. She wrote: "A special, special thank you to my person Yannick Ben for training me to do all of my own stunts (yes all of them)... For pushing me to give it my all even when every part of my body ached (thanks for the pain killers by the way)." She added: "I have a solid fear of heights but I jumped off that building only because I knew you had my back. Lots and lots of love."
Image Credit: insta/samantharuthprabhuoffl