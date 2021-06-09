1 of 9
Kapoor Ahuja has been a champion of the red carpet since her Bollywood debut in the 2007 film ‘Saawariya’ and she doesn’t hesitate in taking risks with her sartorial wardrobe choices.
She’s often seen in experimental gowns designed by Alexander McQueen, crisp suits by Prabal Gurung and royal Elie Saab ensembles. At 5’9’’, the lanky actress makes heads turn thanks to her sense of style as well as her statuesque physique. She dons exquisite saris, lehengas with asymmetrical and cape blouses and makes for a photogenic subject.
Kapoor wore a gold Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla sari with a round necked blouse named after her in 2014, and it was even a part of her marriage trousseau four years later when she got hitched to Anand Ahuja.
Her sister, Rhea, is her go-to stylist and counselor, making them a dynamic and stylish pair. “Fashion is constantly changing, and I've been keeping up with it. I've grown accustomed to and comprehended the fashion revolution over time,” Sonam had said in an interview. That is, without a doubt, which is why the diva is Bollywood's reigning fashionista.
Other notable looks include her outfits in Cannes, by Ralph & Russo and Vera Wang in 2018.
Sonam wore a Delpozo Fall 2018 outfit from head to toe for one of the events in Dubai, which included a white oversized suit cinched at the waist with a cool powder blue origami flower belt. She completed the ensemble with embroidered shoes and yellow-tinted eye make-up, as well as her hair pinned back.
With such a presence it’s no wonder that she’s the go-to choice for jewellery model. Kapoor was on call to unveil the Jannah Collection, a collaboration between Shaikha Fatima Bint Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and fashion house Bulgari. "The launch event at Louvre Abu Dhabi was a magical evening," Kapoor Ahuja told Gulf News tabloid! in February 2020. "It’s great to be back in the UAE. We shot for the collection at landmarks in Rome and at the Abu Dhabi Grand Mosque.”
The Indian National Award-winning actress is not only about looks, she also has screen presence. Her movie credits include ‘Neerja’ and ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’.
Last October, Kapoor, whose father is the ‘Mr India’ actor Anil Kapoor, was inducted into Emaar's walking memorial to the stars at The Palace Downtown in Dubai.
