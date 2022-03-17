Dubai: Prominent Omani actress Shamaa Mohammed died on Wednesday following a heart attack while reportedly filming her new series in Saudi Arabia. She was 64.
Mohammed was born in Kuwait on February 19, 1958, and grew up between the Gulf state and Bahrain.
She began her acting career in 1975 but rose to fame in 2002 after participating in many television and theatrical productions. Mohammed was known for her roles in ‘Al Asouf’, ‘Tash Ma Tash’, ‘Ghorba Masaher’, and ‘Adhari’.
Her career in arts coincided with the start of the ‘Blessed Renaissance’ in Oman in the ‘70s.
She was also involved in the comedy series ‘Listen and See’, which was scripted by Youssef Al Hajj, directed by Aref Al Taweel and featured a strong cast from other Gulf countries as well.