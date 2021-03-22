Dubai: The first meals are being served up by Kosher Arabia - the joint venture between Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC) and CCL Holdings - from its brand new catering facility in Dubai. It thus becomes one of the first registered and certified producers of kosher food in the UAE.
Kosher Arabia will provide fresh meals to clients in the aviation, hospitality and events sectors - including the Expo 2020 - across the Gulf. The company commenced operations with a team of 20 dedicated culinary professionals.
Located in Dubai World Central (DWC), Kosher Arabia's production facility has a capacity of over 2,000 meals a day. "From a team of highly experienced creative chefs to advanced technologies and reputable partners, we are well placed to lead the market and provide innovative kosher menus to customers across the region," said Matt Rickard, General Manager of Kosher Arabia.
The company also uses certified suppliers to acquire quality ingredients. The procurement process is fully audited to ensure extreme hygiene levels and maintenance of the cold chain.