The Executive Committee of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council has announced the launch of seven strategic initiatives, according to a statement released on Saturday.
The joint-committee, headed by the UAE’s Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and Saudi Arabia’s Mohammad Bin Mazyad Al Tuwaijri, Minister of Economy and Planning, met in Abu Dhabi to announce the initiatives.
which cover how the two countries can integrate services and financial markets, tourism, aviation, entrepreneurship, customs and security, among others.
The seven announced initiatives cover the following:
- Integration of services and financial markets, tourism, aviation, entrepreneurship, customs and security
- Creation of a Saudi-Emirati cryptocurrency
- An initiative to speed up the flow of traffic at the entry ports
- Establishment of a joint platform to support small and medium business
- A joint exercise to test the security of the country’s supply chain
- An initiative to boost the travel experience of people of determination
- A common market for civil aviation
“The committee’s first meeting further enhance the integration in issues of common concern,” said Al Gergawi. “Our end goal is to make the Saudi and Emirati citizens work hand in hand having common aspirations towards a bright future”.
“The committee’s first meeting further enhance the integration in issues of common concern,” said Al Gergawi. “Our end goal is to make the Saudi and Emirati citizens work hand in hand having common aspirations towards a bright future”.
Al Gergawi added that the executive committee has a historic task to provide a successful model for bilateral integration. “We have unlimited support by our leadership to unify and spare no efforts for the benefit of our citizens.”
Mohammad Al Tuwaijri said the Executive Committee’s meeting represents an important breakthrough, a real development, and an effective engine for the Council’s work.
“The committee is implementing and following up on ideas, initiatives and projects. We have a great responsibility and we are doing our best to fulfil it. The Committee’s key roles include removing any obstacles stand in the way of achieving joint initiatives and follow-up on projects focused on the security and prosperity of the two brotherly peoples,” Al Tuwaijri added
The Executive Committee of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council council was established according to a cooperation agreement signed between the two countries in May 2016 to serve as a platform for coordination and consultation on vital issues of common interest.