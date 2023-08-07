Dubai: A Lulu Group International entity – Line Investments and Property - and Stars Cinema have launched a joint venture to own and operate 22 new cinema screens in four malls across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. The venture, set to be operational by September 2023, will contribute 22 additional screens to the existing 76 screens currently operated by Star Cinemas, the companies said in a statement.
The screens with the join location will be located at Al Raha Mall (3 screens), Al Wahda Mall (9 screens), Al Foah Mall (6 screens), and Al Barari Outlet Mall (4 screens). The partnership will also explore additional screens in other malls. The agreement also saw the launch of Star Cinemas in Dubai Silicon Oasis Mall, Sharjah Central Mall, and RAK Mall.
MA Ashraf Ali, Executive Director of Lulu Group International and Ahmad Golchin, the Founder and Chairman of Phars Film and Stars Cinema, signed the agreement.
Ashraf Ali said, “We are delighted to partner with Star Cinemas to lead the entertainment facilities in our malls. Their commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our vision, promising an immersive and captivating movie-going experience that sets new entertainment standards for our patrons.”
Ahmad Golchin, Chairman of Phars Film and Stars Cinemas, said, “We are thrilled and honoured to partner with Line Investments and Property LLC in this exciting venture. The journey commences soon with the commencement of work at Dubai Silicon Oasis, followed by Sharjah Central and RAK Mall in Ras Al Khaimah. As the anticipation builds, Star Cinemas is thrilled about the remarkable possibilities ahead." Based on screen count, the joint venture has put Star Cinemas as the second largest cinema operator in the UAE.
Satyajit Pendharkar, Chief Operating Officer of Stars Cinema and Wajeb al Khoury, the Director of Line Investment and Property, were also present.