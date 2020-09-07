Priced at Dh999, it can help with the children and elderly and understands 10 languages

Misa can understand as many as 10 languages, and will soon be adept in Arabic too. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: UAE residents can start welcoming a 'social robot' to their homes from October 20.

The robit - going by the name 'Misa' - will respond to 'Hey Misa' and can do a lot more - play/teach children, handle daily schedules and tasks, offer home automation and surveillance, and even support elderly care. And no need to teach it multiple languages. It is priced at Dh999.

Misa comes programmed to handle 10 languages - French, English, Dutch, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Mandarin, Japanese and Korean. The robot comes from iLife, which is currently developing MISA to communicate in Arabic as well.

Deepak Bhatia, co-founder said, “It’s our vision to bring affordable and latest in robotics for homes and families. Our robotics team has designed Misa making it capable to blend right into your family as a friend, teacher, companion, cameraman, homemaker, entertainer and more - It is smart, interactive, and uniquely mobile.”

MISA is equipped with a range of high-tech sensors, AI, 7inch IPS display and emotional intelligence that can easily learn, teach, and interact with people. Some of its key features are:

* It can interact socially like a human pal expressing certain emotions. It is also designed to provide personal assistance – ask information, schedule meetings/ reminders, Video calling, chat, etc.

• Misa comes preloaded with thousands of hours of "safe and ad-free games, books, learning apps and videos".

* Misa is capable of providing elderly care like having a nurse 24x7; by monitoring medication and alerting if meds are not taken properly especially for seniors who have serious medical conditions such as vision, memory lapses, etc. It also provides video calling/ surveillance feature for expats from anywhere to monitor parents that are alone.