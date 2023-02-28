Private sales and auctions

The Air Jordan 'six' will be sold through a 'private sale', which are held outside the regular auction calendar. These offer collectors the 'freedom to acquire rare works any day of the year, according to Sotheby's. They are about providing our clients with even more choice, flexibility, transparency and discretion and, in theory, any item from across any category can be sold privately at Sotheby’s, and at multiple price points too.

Just as Sotheby’s is rapidly expanding its reach, attracting new clients and younger demographics, it is also expanding the scope of its offerings and the channels via which collectors can transact. ‘Private sales’ are a key component of this, complementing the auction business and providing collectors – established and new – with a broader menu of opportunities to transact.

In recent years, Private Sales have become ever more public. Just as we stage auctions both physically and virtually, private sales are often displayed in our galleries all over the world, and indeed online on our website where we have many offerings listed. That said, some sales do remain very private in the traditional sense, it simply depends on the client!

They are an increasingly popular way to transact at Sotheby’s, with a record number of buyers to private sales last year. This in turn generated over $1.35 billion of Private sales worldwide - second only to 2020’s record $1.6 billion year.

