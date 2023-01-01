1 of 8
Cristiano Ronaldo's free transfer to Al Nassr, which is set to see him earn an astonishing £175 million per year, was announced on Friday night after weeks of speculation.
Image Credit: Supplied
A general view of the Al Nassr club store, after it was announced Ronaldo had signed a contract with the club, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Image Credit: AFP
And following his arrival, Al Nassr fans have been queuing for hours at the club shop in Riyadh to buy the club shirt with his name and number on the back.
Image Credit: afp
A fan holds a shirt bearing the name Ronaldo and number 7.
Image Credit: AFP
As soon as Ronaldo's deal was confirmed, supporters flocked to the club store to buy the jersey that he will be wearing.
Image Credit: AFP
A young fan holds his new Ronaldo shirt. Al Nassr wasted no time in printing Ronaldo merchandise after his switch was confirmed, and fans have been posing with the shirt while clearly excited to see him play in the Middle East.
Image Credit: AFP
An employee at the Al Nassr FC club shop prepares a shirt marked Ronaldo and number 7. Ronaldo had been a free agent in recent weeks after his Manchester United contract was terminated by mutual consent last month.
Image Credit: AFP
Fans queue at the Al Nassr club store waiting to get their hands on the shirt. Ronaldo's United contract was ripped up on the eve of the World Cup in Qatar where he starred for Portugal. But he was unable to help the team reach the final.
Image Credit: AFP