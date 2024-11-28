Buying the gold price dip

This way, these shoppers feel, they can save on making charges and thus improve their chances to pick more grams of gold.

The UAE gold rate in the last 10 days have ranged between Dh305 a gram for a gram of 22K to today’s Dh294.25. (For regular updates on gold and remittance rates, check out this link.)

$ 167 Gold price drop in ounce terms over the last 30 days

November’s up and down prices

“There was a price dip to $2,564 on November 15 and that was a comfort level for buyers to add to their gold holdings,” said an analyst. “There was a sense of buying the dip. This also pulled in many first-time investors, because some of their other options such as Bitcoin was barreling past $90,000 and was too costly to get into.

"Bitcoin's record rally to $98,453 on November 22 might have forced many investors to wait for it to cool off. But those meant they had funds to put in other assets - that's where gold benefitted."

If they were not buying, UAE investors were trading in digital gold through specialist platforms, much in the same way that they would in stocks.

“We observed retail customers purchasing gold in quantities from 1 gram to 100 grams,” said Gaurang Desai, Managing Director of Equiti Gold. These investors ‘aim to lock in prices and take advantage of market opportunities’.

“We are (also) in discussions with family offices and fund houses that are interested in allocating a portion of their investment portfolios to digital gold,” said Desai. “This shift could lead to transactions involving anywhere from 5 kg to 40 kg of gold per customer, reflecting a growing trend towards diversifying investments in a secure and accessible manner.”

Other trading platforms are seeing the same trends of higher than average investor activity in gold through the last 4 weeks.

Over the last 10 days, gold prices have staged a partial recovery, to $2,716 on November 22, before slipping down to this morning’s $2,631 an ounce.

Clearly, gold prices are yet to find any price stability. But whenever there is some softening over a few days, that’s when investor activity picks up significantly.

“Whereas UAE consumers would rush to gold jewellery shops when prices dropped in the past, today, they are looking at multiple ways to buy gold,” said an analyst.

What next for gold prices? With clear indications geopolitical tensions are de-escalating, investor appetite for a risk-on market environment has diminished the appeal of gold - and will continue to do so in the weeks to come. Gold prices not only started this week with a 3% plunge, but technical analysis indicates a distinct break from a five-session rally to its highest in nearly three weeks. The retreat from a three-week high is widely expected to continue - albeit not as rapidly - as gold price had turned unsustainably high with the recent conflict-induced crises. And, also, because prices historically dip as we near the end of another year.



- Justin Varghese, Editor of Your Money