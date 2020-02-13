One of Union Properties' signature communities - Uptown Mirdif. The developer recorded losses of Dh218.8 million for 2019. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Union Properties slipped into losses totalling Dh218.8 million against net profits of Dh62.32 million a year ago.

Bank financing costs related to subsidiaries’ loans “contributed significantly” to achieving net losses last year, “which are currently being settled,” the Dubai headquartered developer said in a statement issued to Dubai Financial Market.

The company instead focussed on the silver lining – that despite the “stagnation” in the real estate sector, the “Group was able to achieve revenues exceeding half a billion dirhams”.

Indeed, revenues were at Dh535.5 million, through down from Dh762.08 million in 2018.

Turnaround plan

It was last month that Union Properties issued a partial turnaround plan, built around a Dh200 million expansion of Dubai Autodrome. It also envisaged turning the destination into a standalone company. The developer added that it was negotiating a MoU with China National Chemical Engineering Ltd. for the expansion. No timeline had been specified. Two other subsidiaries were also to convert into private companies.