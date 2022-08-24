Dubai: A penthouse on the Palm has found a buyer for Dh163 million. A five-bedroom unit at Atlantis The Royal Residences spanning 25,208 square feet, sky garden and two private pools was sold by B1 Properties.
“Atlantis The Royal Residences is the biggest penthouse sale for B1 Properties thus far,” said Babak Jafari, CEO. “B1 Properties has experienced exponential growth in sales, including Villa Riva del Lusso, one of the most expensive Signature Villas in the entire Palm ith a 10-car underwater vault, which was exclusively listed with the brokerage by Alpago Properties.”
Atlantis The Royal Residences is in the home stretch towards completion, and will on opening take up a position as one of the Palm’s premier addresses. The latest deal also confirms the island’s enduring appeal with ultra-high networth investors.
The penthouse apartment that was sold is on the highest floors of the residential tower – at levels 35, 36 and 37 with an additional mezzanine level on 37. Amenities include bespoke serviced a-la-carte packages, a 90-metre infinity Sky Pool, and access to over 40 eateries and restaurants.