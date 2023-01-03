Dubai: Sales at the Khorfakkan Resort project will begin on Monday, January 9, ASAS Real Estate, the property arm of Sharjah Islamic Bank, said on Tuesday.
With properties starting from Dh560,000, buyers will have the option to pay over a five-year period directly to the developer, or avail of financing options with Sharjah Islamic Bank.
Construction work on the project has commenced and is due for completion by the end of 2025.
The freehold project offers a private beach and a seafront along with a picturesque mountain backdrop. It enjoys a prominent strategic location overlooking the Khorfakkan amphitheatre, Khorfakkan waterfall, and the Souq Sharq.
Engineer Ahmed Al Amiri, General Manager of ASAS Real Estate, said: “The unique architectural design of the project is consistent with the geographical nature of its prominent strategic location between the beach and the mountains on the eastern coast to be a tourist destination that enriches the cultural and urban dimension of the city of Khorfakkan.
The project
Al Amiri said the project would include a basement floor, a ground floor, and two upper floors for parking lots upon completion, and nine residential floors.
The project, with a built-up area of 1,426,000 sqft spreading over 330,000 sqft, contains 573 apartments ranging from one-bedroom to four-bedrooms. It will include 19 retail areas, 723 car parking spaces for apartment owners, swimming pools and gym. Owners will also have access to a private beach along the coast of Khorfakkan.
“Khorfakkan Resort offers an exceptional opportunity to own luxury residential units with a private beach on the beautiful coast of Khorfakkan and to enjoy a package of entertainment features, which boost tourism and investment opportunities in the city of Khorfakkan and add value for investors,” Al Amiri added.