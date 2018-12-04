Apart from the abilities of developers, and their capabilities to take on these projects, there is the constant threat of oversupply. With more than 400 real estate developers in Dubai, the issue of oversupply is always there. Some of these developers have boasted a huge portfolio of off-plan projects and a failure to deliver would naturally impact the property market by hitting people’s confidence in off-plan. We were lucky to have the off-plan market revived and become attractive in the last few years given the affordability and flexibility in payments provided. We need to keep people’s trust in this model and thus there is a need to make sure that there are enough tools to make developers deliver on time and the quality promised.