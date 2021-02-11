RAK Ceramics is getting in more sales out of its overseas interests, including from Europe. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Higher impairment charges related to its real estate assets hit UAE’s building materials supplier RAK Ceramics, which recorded a net loss of Dh126.2 million for 2020. That compares with Dh205.2 million in 2019.

But the company – one of the biggest names in tiles and sanitaryware in the region - will be taking a lot of heart from its showing between October to December, with all its key markets in positive territory. In particular, there was Saudi Arabia, where RAK Ceramics saw full-year revenues up 57.9 per cent as its focus on “retail and wholesale sales” paid off. Plus, the Kingdom had imposed anti-dumping duties, and that too worked in RAK Ceramics’ favour.

“We were able to capitalise on the opportunity in Saudi Arabia and enhance our business in that market, while managing costs and delivering stable revenue in other markets,” said Abdallah Massaad, Group CEO. “Our operations in Europe and India have improved, reflected in our gross profit margins.

“Given our ability to act decisively during times of crisis, we were able to implement measures to manage the impact of COVID-19 which allowed us to achieve an accelerated recovery starting from Q3-2020 where we reached pre-COVID-19 levels of operation and performance.”

COVID-19 and real estate

The pandemic brought about reduced demand for its products in the first six months, as construction sites and developer clients slowed down on new orders.

There was also the parallel “slump in real estate”, which led RAK Ceramics to revalue its land assets and resulted in an impairment loss of Dh213.2 million. There was also a provision of Dh23.1 million related to one of its hotel assets.