Dubai: Add that extra bit of protection against fire hazards.
The first A1-rated 'aluminium composite panel’ approved for use by governments has been launched. Because of their composition, these ‘A1 Alucopanels’ will not contribute to a fire spreading in case of such accidents.
“Alucopanel is a UAE home-grown brand and it's all made in the UAE” said Rizwan Sajan, Chairman of Danube Group and the manufacturer of the panels. “It is a UAE trademark registered brand and carries the UAE brand identity.”
Danube operates its production facility in Jebel Ali.
The A1 benchmark represents a “significant improvement” from the existing A2 ACPs.
Based on performance, ACPs are classified as A1, A2, B, C, D, E and F. A1 being the highest rating signifying non-combustible materials. The A1 rating validates a product’s non-combustible nature.
“Architects, designers, consultants, structural engineers, developers and contractors now have a choice to change the building industry by recommending - and installing - the highest fire-retardant non-combustible A1 ACPs in building façades,” said Sajan.
"This will significantly improve the fire safety record of buildings and structures covered by A1 ACPs.”
- The Danube 'Alucopanel A1' received its product certification on September 30, 2020.
- It received the external wall facade system certification on December 17, 2020 and obtained Dubai Civil Defence approval on January 3, 2021. This makes it the world's first civil defence-approved 'external wall façade system' having Euroclass A1 core ACP.