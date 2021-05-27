Emirates REIT's assets include the Index Tower in DIFC, Trident Grand Mall, the 3 Loft Offices buildings. Winning the majority approval from bondholders will be a big win for the fund's manager. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: After a tough few days of intense negotiations, the Dubai real estate fund Emirates REIT might have got enough investors to side with it on a change of status for its $400 million bond offering from 2017.

The fund manager of Emirates REIT, Equitativa, had initially set 7pm on Wednesday evening as the deadline for the investors to agree to its Consent Solicitation Memorandum. This has been changed to 3pm June 7.

This was for a plan to convert the current Sukuk certificates – from the $400 million debt offering – with new ones that would mature in a further two years. Emirates REIT had maintained the profit rate on the new issue. An ‘ad hoc’ grouping of investors had earlier this week said they are opposed to such a move, saying they wanted more clarity on the fund manager’s operations and the reasons for the plan to issue new certificates.

But in a statement issued on Thursday afternoon, Emirates REI said that “Close to 60 per cent of the Sukuk holders cast their vote before the early document review fee deadline with more than 75 per cent of those votes in favour of the consent solicitation presented by the company.”

What's the proposal?