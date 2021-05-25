1 of 9
Visitors and exhibitors gather at the Raven Black section during the Airport Show in Dubai. The three-day exhibition at Dubai World Trade Centre’s (DWTC) Halls 7 and 8 features more than 95 exhibitors from 21 countries, 100-plus 'hosted buyers' from over 20 countries, and 36 exhibitors at five country pavilions by Switzerland, Germany, Italy, France and the UK.
Image Credit: AFP
Decision-makers from major airports in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia have come to the Show in search of exploring and acquiring the newest products and services for their facilities for enhancing and safer passenger facilitation.
Image Credit: AFP
Visitors looking at Wildlife Hazard Management Systems on display at the Airport Show Hybrid at Dubai World Trade Centre.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
A visitor going through the smart gate prototype by Emaratech.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Visitors at the Airport Show in Dubai. The event, held in a hybrid format with in-person and online events, will feature 95 exhibitors and more than 100 hosted buyers from around the world.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Visitors looking at Vector outdoor Air Conditioner, Humidifier and Purifier at ADA International stall.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Wildlife Hazard Management Systems on display.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
French section during the Airport Show in Dubai. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects a 50 per cent improvement in global 'passenger kilometres' with the number of fliers growing to 2.8 billion with the opening of borders by mid-2021, an increase of 1 billion passengers compared to 2020.
Image Credit: AFP
IATA, which represents 290 airlines accounting for over 82 per cent of global air traffic, says people have not lost their desire to travel, and that travel has returned to near-normal levels in places where restrictions have been removed. It was earlier expected that the Arabian Gulf airports would handle 450 million passengers annually once travel returns to previous levels.
Image Credit: AFP