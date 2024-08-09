Dubai: Union Coop, one of the largest consumer cooperatives in the region, has announced a significant increase in its profits, reporting Dh 163.1 million for the first half of 2024, a 21 per cent increase from the same period last year, which stood at Dh 135.3 million.

The rise in profits is primarily attributed to a 5 per cent growth in revenue, which increased to Dh 962.3 million in the first half of 2024, compared to Dh 915 million in the same period of 2023. The company also reported a 34 per cent surge in pre-tax profits, reaching Dh 181.7 million, compared to Dh 135.3 million in the previous year.