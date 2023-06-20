Paris: Sanad, the global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions firm, today signed a landmark agreement with GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines to expand its MRO services offerings to LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines. These engines power Airbus A320neo family and Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft and are known for fuel efficiency.
The LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines are effectively designed to meet the challenge of decarbonizing air transport with enhanced performance in terms of improved fuel consumption and reduced CO2 emissions. With this agreement, Sanad becomes the first certified LEAP MRO service provider in the SAMENA region, supporting the global LEAP MRO supply chain from its state-of-the-art facility in Abu Dhabi.
“The popularity of the LEAP engine continues to soar, with LEAP-1A engines currently propelling the majority of A320neo aircraft in the Middle East region,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday. “LEAP engine demonstrates exceptional level of performance embodying the cutting-edge strength of next-generation technology and is poised to establish itself as one of the top-selling engines worldwide.”
“This agreement brings latest engine technology to Sanad, enabling us to support a wider range of engines and to contribute to the UAE’s position as leading global aviation hub,” said Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad. “We are committed to delivering exceptional MRO services and looking forward to creating new opportunities for growth and innovation.”
Tom Levin, Vice President, CFM Commercial Programs for GE Aerospace, commented: “We continue to enjoy a longstanding relationship with Sanad and continue to be impressed by the company’s commitment to engineering excellence that creates an operational advantage for ourcustomers. We look forward to collaborating further and supporting growth for Abu Dhabi and the region’s burgeoning aviation sector.”