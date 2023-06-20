Dubai Airports has also issued simple guidelines for passengers to follow to beat the holiday rush

• flydubai passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least 4 hours before the departure time of their flight.



• Passengers flying all other airlines should arrive at DXB no earlier than 3 hours before the scheduled departure time of their flights. DXB recommends using online check-in where available to save time.



• For those travelling with families, children over the age of 12 can use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process.



• Passengers should be aware of the latest travel regulations for destinations they are travelling to, and to be prepared with all the necessary travel documents before reaching the airport.



• Weighing luggage at home, assembling documents in advance, and being prepared for security checks helps minimises stress at the airport.



• Spare batteries and power banks are considered a safety hazard and prohibited from carrying in or as checked-in luggage. Passengers must properly pack batteries and power banks and carry them their hand luggage only.



• Travellers can use Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport’s Terminals 1 and 3. Metro operating times are generally extended during Eid holidays.



• Access to the arrivals’ forecourts in both Terminals 1 and 3 is limited to public transport and other authorised airport vehicles only. Those visiting the airport to pick-up guests are advised to use DXB’s designated car parks or valet services to receive their guests.

