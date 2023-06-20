Dubai: Dubai International (DXB) will remain exceptionally busy in the coming weeks as the UAE’s summer school break coincides with the six-day long Eid Al Adha holidays starting this weekend.
According to Dubai Airports, DXB will welcome an estimated 3.5 million guests through its doors between June 20 and July 3, with average total daily traffic reaching 252,000. The hub is preparing for a surge in departures, with more than a quarter of a million in outbound traffic from June 23 to 25. Saturday, June 24 is forecast to be exceptionally busy with a total departure load of nearly 100,000 passengers across DXB. The arrival peak at the end of the Eid Al Adha holiday is anticipated to be even busier with total daily traffic expected to surpass a record breaking 305,000 passengers on July 2.
“Dubai International’s recovery has been spectacular this year as evidenced by the impressive traffic growth in the first quarter,” said Essa Al Shamsi, Senior Vice President of Terminal Operations at Dubai Airports. “As a result, the seasonal peaks this year are expected to be the busiest since 2019, and we are preparing ourselves accordingly.”
With more than 80,000 passengers expected to depart Dubai on busy days - Emirates advises passengers to arrive to the airport up to 3 hours before a flight, take note of their boarding time to ensure they reach the departure gate on time, and take advantage of multiple check-in and baggage drop options to reduce time at the airport.
Here are some tips for a smooth travel experience
Check in and get your digital boarding pass in advance
Passengers are encouraged to download the Emirates app and are reminded that when departing from Dubai - boarding passes are now issued in digital format on the app, or by email when passengers check in online via Emirates.com.
Both options allow customers to book and change flights, download a digital boarding pass for most destinations, check what meals will be served onboard, book a chauffeur drive service and even pre-select and plan movies to watch via ice inflight entertainment. Online check in and app check in are both open 48 hours ahead of flight departure time.
Drop luggage off beforehand and avoid airport queues
To save time, Emirates passengers can drop off luggage at the airport the night before travel at no charge. Passengers who are departing from Dubai can check-in early and drop off their bags 24 hours before departure, or 12 hours before departure if flying to the US or Tel Aviv. Then closer to departure time, they can arrive to the airport and proceed directly to immigration.
Those starting their journeys from Ajman can also take advantage of a 24 hour City Check in at Ajman Central Bus Terminal. Passengers can check in up to 4 hours before the flight departs, check in baggage, and collect boarding passes, buy a bus ticket for Dh20 and head directly to Emirates Terminal 3, with regular bus departures throughout the day from 4am to 11.30pm. Upon arrival at the airport, travellers can continue through to their flight.
Passengers can also opt to check in at home in Dubai and Sharjah. DUBZ agents complete the check-in process in the customer’s home, hotel, or office, and take the bags to the flight. Passengers can book at least 24 hours before a flight and proceed to the airport check-in up to six hours before the flight departs. The Home Check In service is complimentary for First Class passengers.
Passengers can choose to use Emirates’ self check-in kiosks at the airport if they haven’t already checked in online. It’s possible to view the travel itinerary, choose a preferred seat and add Emirates Skywards numbers, and use the baggage drop area to check-in bags.
• Passengers flying all other airlines should arrive at DXB no earlier than 3 hours before the scheduled departure time of their flights. DXB recommends using online check-in where available to save time.
• For those travelling with families, children over the age of 12 can use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process.
• Passengers should be aware of the latest travel regulations for destinations they are travelling to, and to be prepared with all the necessary travel documents before reaching the airport.
• Weighing luggage at home, assembling documents in advance, and being prepared for security checks helps minimises stress at the airport.
• Spare batteries and power banks are considered a safety hazard and prohibited from carrying in or as checked-in luggage. Passengers must properly pack batteries and power banks and carry them their hand luggage only.
• Travellers can use Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport’s Terminals 1 and 3. Metro operating times are generally extended during Eid holidays.
• Access to the arrivals’ forecourts in both Terminals 1 and 3 is limited to public transport and other authorised airport vehicles only. Those visiting the airport to pick-up guests are advised to use DXB’s designated car parks or valet services to receive their guests.